Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW) Drops By 21.3%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Stock Performance

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Friday. 148,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,280. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAGW. Context Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 131,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

