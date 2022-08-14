Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Declines By 34.1%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 77,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,295. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,710.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.28%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

