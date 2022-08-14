Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 91.7%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. UBS Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,718. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

