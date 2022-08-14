Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Decreases By 32.5%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMQ shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 7.1 %

About Trilogy Metals

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 315,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,246. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

