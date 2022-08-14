Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW) Decreases By 32.5%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VTAQW stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of Ventoux CCM Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 337,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

