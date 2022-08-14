Short Interest in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Grows By 29.2%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCKAW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.73.

