Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Drops By 37.0%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2,439.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,510,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

WF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

