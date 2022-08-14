Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Up 32.7% in July

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.44. 693,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

