Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Signature Bank by 1,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Signature Bank by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $206.41. 322,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

