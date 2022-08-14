Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.88. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

