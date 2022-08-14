SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires Shares of 11,500 Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $463.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daseke Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

