SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $232,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,533,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

OXY stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

