SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $492,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

