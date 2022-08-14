SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RY. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

