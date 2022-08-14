SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.67 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

