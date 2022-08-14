Sinecera Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sinecera Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 25.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

VTI stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

