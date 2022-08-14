Sinecera Capital LLC Sells 11,496 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sinecera Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,762,000 after acquiring an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after buying an additional 718,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,042,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,416,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

