Sinecera Capital LLC Sells 82,573 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Sinecera Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,573 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust makes up about 1.5% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.164 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.