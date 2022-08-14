SingularityDAO Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064522 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

