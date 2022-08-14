SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 688,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,088. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiTime Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61. SiTime has a 12-month low of $127.01 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

