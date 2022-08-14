Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Sizzle Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Sizzle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.