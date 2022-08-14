Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,443. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.45.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,388,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

