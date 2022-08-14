SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Position Lessened by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty comprises 1.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 258,704 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in SL Green Realty by 933.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 247,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $17,338,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,910.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115,038 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.