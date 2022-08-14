Smaugs NFT (SMG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $281.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $29,901.98 and $281.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014101 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038057 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
