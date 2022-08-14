Smaugs NFT (SMG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $281.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $29,901.98 and $281.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

