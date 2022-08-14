Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of SMID stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. Smith-Midland has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith-Midland by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Smith-Midland by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Smith-Midland by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 223,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Smith-Midland

Separately, TheStreet lowered Smith-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

