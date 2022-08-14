Snowball (SNOB) Price Reaches $0.0468 on Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $240,482.36 and approximately $1,534.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014122 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,792 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
