Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Up 87.5% in July

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB remained flat at $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.4% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 154,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 19.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.