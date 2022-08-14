SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 334,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

