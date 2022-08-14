Sovos Brands (SOVO) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sovos Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million $1.92 million -38.30 Sovos Brands Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.12

Sovos Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sovos Brands Competitors 270 1083 1269 28 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sovos Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% Sovos Brands Competitors -360.30% -19.31% -5.80%

Summary

Sovos Brands beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.