Sovryn Market Cap Achieves $13.01 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $152,596.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.
Sovryn Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,357,980 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Sovryn Coin Trading
