S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,023,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 544.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,394,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,149 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,279. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5 %

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $391.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.10. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

