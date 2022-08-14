Space Cow Boy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $977.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

