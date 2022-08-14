SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.52. 2,756,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,359. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

