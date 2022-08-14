SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $81.62. 157,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

