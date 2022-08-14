SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,122 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $51,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

SDY stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.89. The stock had a trading volume of 358,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,104. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

