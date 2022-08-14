Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.83.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

