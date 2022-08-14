Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

