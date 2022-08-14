Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,406. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.1389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,384 shares of company stock valued at $317,574. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

