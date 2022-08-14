SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Down 34.6% in July

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:STEW traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.96. 56,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.