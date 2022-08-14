SSI Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT)

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 328.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,155 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWT opened at $63.55 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $118.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.