SSI Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,264 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $115.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

