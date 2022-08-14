SSI Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $211.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.65. The company has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

