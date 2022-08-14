SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,596 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

CAT opened at $196.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

