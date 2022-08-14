Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.63 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

