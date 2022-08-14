Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. 135,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

