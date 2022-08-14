STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $126.96 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,348.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064458 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

