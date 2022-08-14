Steem 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.69 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $106.76 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,306.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00574892 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00257846 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016679 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000214 BTC.
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
