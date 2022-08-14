Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 20.5% in July

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 427,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

SRCL stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 597,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after buying an additional 1,245,500 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,200,000 after buying an additional 2,142,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

