Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.43. 597,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,057. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,310,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 123,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

