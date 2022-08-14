STERIS (NYSE:STE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STE. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $213.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.70.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

